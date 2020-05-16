Oakdale - Matthew Dirk Steinmetz, 58, passed peacefully at his home in Oakdale Wednesday, April 15, 2020.



Matt was born Nov. 9, 1961, in Trenton, N.J.



Matt is survived by his loving wife Donna of 31 years; daughter Nicole Allen and son-in-law (Bruce); and five grandchildren. Son Matthew Steinmetz and fiancée (Brittnie); mother Joan Hart; brother Don Steinmetz and (Mirna); sister Sandy Steinmetz. He was proceeded in death by his father Donald Steinmetz; and stepfather Roy Hart.



Matt was loved by everyone he met. He was always the life of the party with a laugh that you could not resist laughing along with. Matt will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.



