Matthew Dirk Steinmetz
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oakdale - Matthew Dirk Steinmetz, 58, passed peacefully at his home in Oakdale Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Matt was born Nov. 9, 1961, in Trenton, N.J.

Matt is survived by his loving wife Donna of 31 years; daughter Nicole Allen and son-in-law (Bruce); and five grandchildren. Son Matthew Steinmetz and fiancée (Brittnie); mother Joan Hart; brother Don Steinmetz and (Mirna); sister Sandy Steinmetz. He was proceeded in death by his father Donald Steinmetz; and stepfather Roy Hart.

Matt was loved by everyone he met. He was always the life of the party with a laugh that you could not resist laughing along with. Matt will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Montville, CT 06382
(860) 848-1886
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved