Fort Smith, Ark. - Maj. Matthew Liebal, 34, passed away from this life Jan. 17, 2020, in Fort Smith, Ark.
Matthew graduated from Montville High School where he excelled in cross country and track, setting a school record and achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Matthew completed his undergraduate degree at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. At Dickinson, Matthew earned All-American in cross country; and All-American in track for the 10,000-meter, where he broke the school record. In 2019, he was inducted into the Dickinson Athletics Hall of Fame. Matthew was actively involved in Reserve Officers' Training Corps and upon graduation, he was commissioned in the United States Army, 1st Cavalry Division. During his Army service, Matthew was twice deployed to Iraq. His service earned him multiple decorations, including the Bronze Star Medal for his heroic achievement and the Meritorious Service Medal for his outstanding service to the United States. Matthew's army career sent him to Fort Smith, Ark. as an ROTC instructor where he met his bride, Jill. Following his honorable discharge as captain from the army, Matthew continued his military career with the Arkansas Army National Guard where he achieved the rank of major. Matthew furthered his education at the University of Arkansas earning his MBA. In 2019, Matthew and Jill were blessed with their son, Benjamin.
Matthew is survived by his wife Jill; their son Benjamin; parents, Dennis and Kathryn Liebal of Oakdale; twin sister Heather of Chicago; sister Rebecca of Quincy and her fiancé David Coffey; grandparents, Bernadette Liebal, Virginia and Al Ray, and Richard Worden. He also leaves behind his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Wanda Johnson; brothers-in-law: Bryce and his wife Lindsay, Trent and his wife Shayla and Grant and his wife Jennifer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ray Liebal.
Services with full military honors were held in Fort Smith, Arkansas at the First Baptist Church and the U.S. National Cemetery. Matthew was a hardworking, dedicated, courageous, caring and loving man. He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Day on Feb. 2, 2020