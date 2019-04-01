Home

IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of MATTHEW MANAVAS Nov. 24, 1994 - April 1, 2017 Matt, On April 1st, 2017 everything went black for our family. We lost our light, the world lost one of its brightest stars. Everyday we struggle to enjoy the things we built together. Matthew was destined to become a great Husband, Father, Godparent, Uncle and Grandfather. Dreams he never got to see come true. He was a family man, the glue that held this family together. Today we honor you Matt. We will remember you always. "Ever to excell" Forever in Our Hearts-Promise Your Family
Published in The Day on Apr. 1, 2019
