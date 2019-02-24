Norwich - Matthew Todd Silva, 54, of Norwich, Conn., passed away on Feb. 18, 2019. Matthew was born on Nov. 14, 1964.



Matthew loved his family, and loved to have fun. He was a loving and caring person, father, husband, and friend. Matthew's caring hand and boisterous laugh will be deeply missed by all. He had a great sense of humor and spent majority of his life doing what he loved, Matthew loved automobiles. He was an accomplished auto mechanic and auto body man. He worked at several locations in Montville, Groton, and Norwich throughout his life, including Performance Automotive in Norwich, Conn. He was a graduate of The New England Institution of Technology where he majored in Carpentry. He built houses, as well as furniture in his lifetime. He had a love of vintage cars and hot rods. He was a graduate of Chariho High School.



He was the son of Danielle (DiDonanto) Siliva and the late Gilbert Silva of Richmond, R.I. Matthew was married 10 happy years with Melanie (Mabry) Silva, who he loved deeply. His family also includes nine children, Christopher Silva of Exeter, R.I., Kimberly Ainsworth (married to Sam Ainsworth) of Richmond, RI, Derek Shultz, Nicholas Schultz, and Matthew Silva, Jr. all of Norwich, Conn.; his step children, Cassidy, Symone, Trevor, and Mikaila. Matthew had five grandchildren, Riley, Emma, Sophia Silva, Collin Ainsworth, Coltin and Ellis.



Matthew also leaves his two brothers, Wayne Silva (married to Jeanne Silva) of Charlestown, R.I., Joshua Silva (married to Rebecca Silva) of Westerly, R.I., and two sisters, Jaymie Evans (married to Dale Evans) of Bayfield, Colo., and Jennifer Haggerty (married to Thomas Haggerty) of Rockville, R.I., and several nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home 121 Main St. Westerly, R.I. on March 1, 2019. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating towards final expenses to People's United Bank or Melanie Silva. Checks can be mailed to:



44 B Perkins Ave



Norwich, CT 06360



For online condolences visit www.buckler-johnston.com Published in The Day on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary