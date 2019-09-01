Home

Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI
Maureen Ann Morgan Obituary
Westerly - Maureen Ann (Sullivan) Morgan, 65, of Quail Run, Westerly, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. She was a beloved daughter of the late J. Laurence and Barbara (Nichols) Sullivan.

She was formerly employed at McCormick's Department Store and for many years was manager of Chameleon in Mystic. Maureen was a former member of the Wednesday night women's bowling league. She enjoyed cards, puzzles, reading, and family.

She is survived by her daughter Kerri E. Sullivan of New London; four grandchildren, Steven, Jordan (U.S. Army), Sophie and Cruz. She also leaves one sister Kathryn P. Sullivan of Jonesborough, Tenn.; and two brothers, Michael L. Sullivan (Laura) of East Greenwich, R.I. and Gregory J. Sullivan of Westerly; and a very large extended family and many friends. She leaves a special cousin, Lillian; and special friends, Sandi and Kathy.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday Sept. 3, at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St. in Westerly. Relatives and friends also are invited to attend a funeral service at 11 a.m., Wednesday Sept. 4, in the funeral home.

Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The , 931 Jefferson Blvd. #3004 Warwick, RI 02886 in Maureen's memory.

For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 1, 2019
