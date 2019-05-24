Mystic - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maureen Bock, born August 23, 1932, passing May 20, 2019. Maureen was born in Bronx, N.Y. and spent most of her life on Long Island as the loving Matriarch of her family. She was a devoted and loving wife to Richard Bock who preceded her in death.



Maureen was the loving mother to, and is survived by, her sons, Lawrence and John Bock; daughter, Constance Readett; daughters-in-law, Mary Ann and Judy Bock; and son-in-law David Readett.



She was a caring grandmother to all her grandchildren, Mathew, Michael, Megan, Jillian, Thomas, James, Sean, Kieran and Dylan. She was always taking pride and joy in their accomplishments.



Her many nieces and nephews will remember Maureen as a trusted advisor and loving aunt.



A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. Patrick Church in Mystic.



In lieu of Flowers, kindly donate to the "Westerly Hospital Foundation, Westerly, Rhode Island 02891. https://www.westerlyhospital.org/donors.aspx Published in The Day on May 24, 2019