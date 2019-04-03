Resources More Obituaries for Maureen Fox Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maureen Fox

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Niantic - Maureen Dunn Fox, 85, passed away peacefully Mar. 29, 2019 surrounded by her family at Saint Francis Hospital & Medical Center. She was born in Hartford's South End Sept. 1, 1933. She graduated from Bulkeley High School in 1951, and went on to study Early Childhood Education at the University of Saint Joseph, receiving a Bachelor of Science in 1955, and a Distinguished Alumna Award in 1984. She taught elementary school as well as "English as a Second Language" and derived great joy from forming lasting bonds with her students. In August 1955, she caught the eye of Brendan Fox, M.D., who spotted her in the USJ yearbook and followed up with an invitation to a movie. Her mother made her accept. On May 1, 1957, Maureen made what she called the best decision of her life by marrying Brendan, her husband and best friend of nearly 62 years. Maureen and Brendan raised five beautiful children (including two sets of twins) and twelve wonderful grandchildren. Her family was by far her greatest source of pride and joy. She reveled in their accomplishments and especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren's athletic events, cheering them on from the sidelines.



A proud resident of Windsor, followed by Bloomfield and West Hartford (and a Sanibel, Fla. snowbird), Maureen also loved being a lifelong member of Black Point Beach Club in Niantic. She welcomed countless family and friends into her Black Point home, built by her father when she was four years of age. She always enjoyed the opportunity to host a spontaneous gathering of family and friends for a dram of wine and spirited conversation. Bringing folks together was Maureen's special gift.



Maureen served on the Board of Governors at Black Point and was an active volunteer at Saint Francis Hospital & Medical Center where she was a cabinet member on the Auxiliary and a regular behind the Gift Shop counter. She loved the UConn women's basketball team and looked forward to March Madness every year. She enjoyed the productions at the Goodspeed Opera House where she and Brendan held season membership for many years.



Maureen was predeceased by her mother, Loretta (Horan) Dunn; her father, Joe Dunn; her sister, Sheila Dunn; and her daughter-in-law, Karen Shopis-Fox. In addition to her husband, Brendan, she is survived by her children, Greg Fox and his fiancée Carolyn (Healey) Caldwell of Southport and Old Lyme, Cathleen (Fox) Laffin and her husband Fran of West Hartford, Ellen (Fox) Spalluto and her husband Joe of West Hartford, Brendan Fox, Jr. and his wife Ellen (Rodgers) of West Hartford, Stephen Fox and his wife Fontayne (Rollins) of Wilmington, Del.; and twelve grandchildren, Maureen, Carolyn, and Caitlin Spalluto, Michael, Matthew, and Stephen Laffin, Brendan, John, and Luke Fox, Meghan Fox, and Davitt and Ryan Fox.



Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 in the St. Peter Claver Parish Hall, 47 Pleasant St., West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Apr. 5, 2019, at St. Peter Claver Church. Please meet directly at the church. Maureen's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the medical/surgical staff at Saint Francis Hospital & Medical Center for their incredible care in her last days. A special thanks to Dr. Rolf Knoll and Dr. Marlene Murphy-Setzko.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maureen's name to either the Saint Francis Auxiliary or the Hope & Healing Campaign, 114 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105. Published in The Day on Apr. 3, 2019