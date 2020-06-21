Point O' Woods -Maureen "Moie" Jane Kelly born June 29, 1938, passed away peacefully June 13, 2020. Moie grew up in Hartford, attending St. Augustine Elementary School; and then graduated from Bulkekey High School. She later worked at Kinsella Elementary School as the school secretary for much of her life, allowing her summers off to spend at Point O' Woods Beach in South Lyme.



Moie realized soon enough that the shoreline life was for her, and moved to Point O' Woods fulltime in 1974, to be closer to her family and friends. Moie was an icon at POW whom everyone loved to visit. The door was always open for treats and popsicles, along with ice tea in the fridge. The porch was a place for long chats, card games and time to catch up on beach gossip. Moie's true passion was watching the kids grow up; her nieces, the Hurleys, the beach kids and especially, her great-nephew, Ben. All the activity made her feel young at heart. She enjoyed her daily trips to the post office and Big Y World Class Market, a delicious lobster roll and good vanilla milkshake. To Moie, friends, family and Point O' Woods made her happy.



Moie is survived by her brother John "Jack" Kelly and his wife Linda Wind Kelly and her niece, Beth Kelly; her great-nephew Benjamin Kelly; Susie Kelly Taylor, George Taylor, Missie Kelly and Loren Bush; many cousins; and her forever loving Lab, Hunter.



A private service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday June 25, 2020, at Point O' Woods Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations on behalf of Maureen Kelly to the Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library in Old Lyme.



