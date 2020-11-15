1/1
Maureen (O'Donnell) Poling
1937 - 2020
Norwich - Maureen O'Donnell Poling, 82, left this world peacefully Nov. 10, 2020, at William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich. Her husband Michael of nearly forty years was by her side holding her hand as she drew her last breath. After a seven-year battle with advanced dementia, she is now freed from an ailing body and mind, with her soul now free to soar with the energy that defined her life. She was born in New Jersey Nov. 27, 1937, to Edward O'Donnell and Dorothy (Cathcart) O'Donnell. She came to Norwich in 1959.

She was dedicated to her family and friends and was always kind to a fault. She was an active member of Saint's Peter and Paul Catholic Church for over fifty years and served as a lector at Mass for many years. She worked in public relations, the travel industry and was also the banquet manager at the Norwich Inn. She will be remembered as the witty Irish lady who was full of jokes and laughter. She enjoyed hosting dinners and social events at home with both parish priests and friends alike. She really did have the Irish gift of gab and made an impression on all who were fortunate enough to know her.

She is survived by her husband Michael; daughter Susan Botcharova of Bulgaria; son Robert Walker of Pennsylvania; sister Jackie O'Donnell; niece Laura Almgren and her husband Robert; great-niece Reilly Almgren; and great-nephew Robbie Almgren.

There will be a calling hour from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Avenue, Norwich, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Norwich. Immediately after Mass, a graveside service will be held at Saint Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Norwich. Friends and family may also attend Maureen's Funeral Service via live stream through Zoom starting at 11 a.m. The meeting ID# is 875 8983 4729, password: poling. To share a condolence message with the family, please visit www.woyaszandson.com.

Published in The Day on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
09:00 AM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
NOV
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church
NOV
18
Graveside service
Saint Joseph's Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
