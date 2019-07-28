|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of MAUREEN G. SATTI Who Passed Away July 28, 2009 10th ANNIVERSARY My Dearest Mom, Our connection incredibly deep.... You taught me through all of life's lessons..... "Love" Is unconditional "Strength" Is to always persevere "Friendship" Is to be the "Best" one "Believe" Always dare to follow your dreams.... life can be magical "Enjoy" Laugh, sing, dance "Family" The most important bond "Mother" The most precious gift "Letting go" When it is time....it is time.... "Peace" to know You are still with me I kissed you goodbye...... your life lessons have shown me the way...thanking you always for your unconditional love and friendship !! Your one and only loving daughter Dorothy xoxo
Published in The Day on July 28, 2019