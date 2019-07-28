|
|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of MAUREEN G. SATTI Who Passed Away July 28, 2009 10th YEAR ANNIVERSARY In celebration of a life well lived .. Maureen Griffin Satti To our beautiful and unconditionally loving mother as we pause to honor time gone by without you. As days have turned to years, we witness the essence of your smiling beautiful blue eyes, your infectious "laugh till you cry "', your beautiful dimples, your selflessness, endless energy, Incredible work ethic and philanthropy as well as your grace and elegance that continues to live on and through your beautiful grandchildren. We do our best to continue to live in the values you instilled, family being number one. To love and be loved. We miss you dearly, think of you always and hope you are dancing with daddy in heaven .. and are forever at peace ... till we meet again .. All our love, Robbie, John, Billy, Michael, Dorothy, Daughters in-law and Grandchildren xoxo
Published in The Day on July 28, 2019