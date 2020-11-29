North Stonington - Maurice Allan Browning Jr. passed peacefully, early Nov. 26, 2020, in the company of his beloved family, at age 69. He was born in Westerly, the son the late Maurice A. and Evelyn Browning Sr.
Maurice grew up North Stonington where he attended Wheeler High School, Class of 1969. During high school, he continued the family tradition of serving as a member of the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Company Inc. for 52 years. He obtained a bachelor's degree from Wentworth Institute for Technology in Boston, Mass. in 1973. Maurice spent over 25 years working for McQuade's Marketplace in Jamestown, R.I. He worked six days a week his entire life. But also enjoyed a day off to work on one of the 99 home projects he had going at any given time.
Maurice is survived by his beloved fiancée, Joan Discullio; and his three children, Emily E. Arruda, Maurice "Tripp" A. Browning III and Nathan A. Browning.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
