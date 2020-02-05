|
|
Groton - Maurice "Sonny" Delaporta, 90, passed away Feb. 2, 2020, Super Bowl Sunday. He loved football!
He was born July 10, 1929, in New London to Salvatore and Josephine Delaporta. He married Jacqueline Balestracci Sept. 17, 1955. She predeceased him in 2008 and was the "love of his life". He is also predeceased by his daughter, Bonnie Nixie.
Sonny served in the U.S. Navy from March 1948 until March 1952. He then worked and retired from Pfizer Corporation in Groton. Sonny and Jackie moved to Lady Lake, Fla. and enjoyed 20 years of retirement there. They returned to Connecticut in 2008.
Sonny was an avid football fan, originally a devoted NY Giants fan until moving to Florida when he quickly became a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. He loved gardening and was an excellent tomato gardener in Connecticut; however, gardening in Florida was quite a challenge. He was very proud of his orange tree that he successfully grew in Florida.
He is survived by his sons, Steve Delaporta and wife Karen and Scott Delaporta and wife Heather. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sara Pasnau, Katie Roumbakis, Tyler Delaporta, Alyssa Delaporta, Jayden Delaporta, Joshua Menard, Cassie Menard and Matthew Menard. He was a wonderful grandfather and loved spoiling them with donuts and candy. He is also survived by six beautiful great-grandchildren; as well as sisters, Theresa Rowley, Alice Geltzer, Joanne Korzeniewski, Sally Tuisca; and brother Bobby Delaporta.
In addition to his wife and daughter he is predeceased by brother Alfred Delaporta.
Sonny's family will greet relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Published in The Day on Feb. 5, 2020