Mystic - Maxine Barrett, 62, of Mystic, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born in the Azores, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Francisco Amaral Leite and Maria Cristine Sinero. She lived in the Mystic/Noank area for most of her life.



She was a night auditor employed with Hilltop Inn & Suites in North Stonington up until her illness.



Spending time with her grandchildren and family is what Maxine cherished the most. She also enjoyed crafting, the beach and 3 o'clock coffee hour.



Maxine is survived by her four children Ava, Dana, and Cheryl Barrett, and Charles G. Barrett III; four sisters, Paulina Cruz, Maria and Judith Mitchell, and Iva DaSilva; two brothers, Antonio and George Amaral; 11 grandchildren, Xzayvier, Elijah, Destiny, Amiliana, Amani, Kylah, Khloe, Sophia, Savannah, Audrey, and Annika; and many other loved ones.



She was predeceased by her husband, Charles G. Barrett Jr.; and her siblings, Jose Leite, Isabel Policarpo, and Mario Amaral.



The Barrett family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12th at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Funeral services will be held privately. Published in The Day on July 9, 2019