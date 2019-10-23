|
|
Westerly - Maxine Elizabeth Fulton, 96, of Westerly, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday Oct. 17, 2019.
She was born March 4, 1923, in Canton, Ohio to the late Harold Franklin Lewis and Carrie Louise Bailey Lewis.
She grew up on Bailey Hill in Groton and graduated from Fitch High School in 1941. She married Robert R. Fulton Sept. 6, 1941. They had an exceptional life together until his passing in 1993. She was a past matron of Charity Chapter of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Westerly Senior Center. She enjoyed traveling, painting, jewelry making, tending her beautiful balcony garden and visiting with all her relatives from around the country and her friends in Merchants Village.
Maxine is survived by her daughter Donna Cota of Westerly; son Lon Fulton and spouse Sherry of Groton; and son Robert Fulton Jr. and spouse Wendi of Paducah K.Y.; 10 Grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Maxine was predeceased by her brother Carl Lewis of Lake Wales, Fla.
Her family would like to invite everyone to a celebration of Maxine's life taking place from 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday Nov. 24, at the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., in Stonington.
Published in The Day on Oct. 23, 2019