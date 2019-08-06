|
New London – Maxine Thomas, "The Thomas Matriarch," 77, of New London earned her wings Aug. 1, 2019. Maxine was born July 4, 1942 in Sarepta, LA.
She is survived by seven children, Tonetta (Alan) White, Frederick (Elaine) Thomas, Sharon (Christopher) Hill, Angela Thomas, Yemia (Jessie) Brown, Maxine T Thomas, and Immanuelle Thomas-Brown; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Brigatt Thomas.
A Visiting hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with Funeral Services beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Pentecostal Rescue Mission, 29 Blackhall St, New London.
Published in The Day on Aug. 6, 2019