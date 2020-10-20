East Lyme - Maxwell Dudley Sanders, 89, of East Lyme passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born Dec. 30, 1930, to Holland and Ruth Sanders in Romney, W. Va.
After a short tour in the U.S. Army, he went on to Washington DC, where he was trained as an Electronics Specialist. It was there that he met his wife of 57 years, Salley, and began his 35 year career with the U.S. Navy Department at the Naval Sea Support Center. His work assignments allowed him and his family to live on both the East and West Coasts of the United States for several years, until ultimately settling in East Lyme. As a younger man, he enjoyed flying single engine aircraft, nature hikes, hunting and skiing, and after retirement, enjoyed his family. He also enjoyed 'hunting' at tag sales, watching Fox News and trying on hearing aids.
He is survived by his wife Salley; a daughter Lisa Cruz (Rich) of Westbrook, three sons, Graig (Tara) of Guilford, Bryon (Carleen) of Waterford and Steven (Christa) of Niantic; as well as eight grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; a brother Holland "Sonny' Sanders; and a sister Shirley Bowman.
A private graveside service with military honors will be celebrated in the East Lyme Cemetery, East Lyme. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared on Maxwell's Memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
.