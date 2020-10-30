1/1
Mayme Iris "Tootie" McManus
Colchester - Mayme Iris "Tootie" McManus, 95, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. She was born and educated in International Falls, Minn., the daughter of the late Patrick Murray and Alice (Croasdale) Murray.

A veteran of World War II, Iris served in the U.S. Marine Corps where she met Sgt. Donald "Mickey" McManus; they married in Norwich upon discharge from the Marine Corps in 1946.

After beginning their family in International Falls, Minn. they returned to Norwich where they raised their children.

Iris was employed by the Fleming Food Services and worked at the former Notre Dame High School in Norwich and Saint Bernard High School in Uncasville.

In retirement, she and her husband enjoyed rural living in both Voluntown and Canterbury. Subsequently, Iris was a resident the AHEPA #110 apartments in Norwich, and finally, a resident at Harrington Court in Colchester.

Iris loved animals, especially all of her "feline and canine" grandchildren. She enjoyed arts and crafts, solving math puzzles, and reading. Iris was also a sports fan. She was an avid follower of UConn Huskies Women's basketball, the New England Patriots, and the University of Minnesota-Duluth "Bulldogs" hockey.

Iris is survived by her sons, Gary McManus and wife Teresa Drew of Salem and Michael McManus and wife Patricia of Lisbon; daughter Kelley Gorman of Taftville; grandchildren, Kristen McManus of Vernon and Jon McManus of Gales Ferry; great-grandson Logan Nelson of Taftville; great-granddaughter Kaylee Nelson; and sister-in-law Patricia Murray of Coon Rapids, Minn. In addition, she leaves dearly loved, nieces, nephews, godchildren, of her Murray, McManus, Mater, Burr, and Fatone extended families, as well as, the cherished friends of her "adopted" families of the late Dorothy and Francis Smith of Norwich, and the late Nellie and Nicholas Carchidi of Canterbury.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Jack, William, and Robert Murray; sister Mavis Mater; granddaughter Michelle Nelson, and nephew Thomas Murray.

With heartfelt gratitude, Iris's family thanks her close friend and neighbor Patricia Daly of Norwich, and the caregivers from Connecticut Home Care Solutions.

Finally, we hold a special place in our hearts for the heroes of Genesis Harrington Court in Colchester.

Throughout her residence and especially during her last days, Iris was the recipient of such brave, unselfish, and loving acts of kindness from those "heroes"(many of them unnamed and unknown to us) who, in the words of the late John O'Donohue, "…cared for [her], in bleak and unsheltered times when [she] needed to be loved and minded."

In view of the present health risks due to the covid-19 virus, her Funeral services will be postponed until the Spring, 2021 if improved conditions permit. Leffler Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Day on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
