Megan Denise Todt

Colchester - Megan Denise Todt, 42, of Celebration, Fla., formerly of Colchester, recently passed away unexpectedly, along with her darling angels, Aleksander, 13, Tyler, 11, Zoe, 4, and their loyal canine companion, Breezy.

A memorial service in Megan's hometown of Montville, is planned for later this month. Service details, along with a full obituary, will be forthcoming.

The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Uncasville has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 22, 2020
