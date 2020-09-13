Jersey City, N.J. - Melinda Faye Segunda Pritchett, 37, of Jersey City, N.J. passed away unexpectedly Sept. 4, 2020, after complications with childbirth. She was born March 8, 1983, to Melodia Macapagal Pritchett and Clark Pritchett, in New London.
Melinda was very modest about her accomplishments and talents. Her desire to help others drove her into the selfless service of a lifelong healthcare professional. She graduated from The Williams School in 2001, and Texas Christian University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Spanish minor in 2005. Melinda worked at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. as an active duty registered nurse for the U.S. Army. Initially as a first lieutenant on the orthopedics ward from 2005 to 2007, and then as a captain in the intensive care unit from 2008 to 2009. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2012, earning a master's degree in nursing as a family nurse practitioner. She moved to Tampa to work at a clinic for the underserved community; here is where she met her husband and love of her life, Joseph M. Kuziomko. Melinda and Joseph moved to the nation's capital, where she continued her education and earned her second master's degree from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in 2016. Afterwards, she continued her clinical profession at a local family care clinic within Washington, D.C.
Melinda joined the U.S. Public Health Service Commission Corps in April of 2018, and was recently promoted to second lieutenant, as a supervisory nurse practitioner and patient disability compliance manager. She was proud to propose and implement recommendations for improvement based on established national care standards. Additional military recognitions include: captain, U.S. Army, Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) 2009–2013, Public Health Service Unit Commendation 2018, Army Commendation Medal 2007, Army Achievement Medal 2006, 2007, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal 2005.
Although her life was cut short, she touched many people from all walks of life within her professional career and personal life. Melinda's smile was infectious and brightened the room; everyone who has been to one of her soirées knows she throws the best. She was a caring person we all wanted to be around, who fostered long, enduring friendships despite distance and time. She was the perfect best friend. Melinda was a talented dancer, starting as a toddler and danced throughout her life. Even as an adult, she enjoyed competitive ballroom and salsa dancing with the Fusion Urbana DC Dance Company. She modeled being health and environmentally conscious. She enjoyed long hikes with her husband, claimed farm to table meals as her favorites and minimized her carbon footprint whenever possible. Fluent in Spanish, she most recently served as volunteer English as a second language tutor. Melinda also loved to travel - an adventurous spirit who was beautifully matched by her husband Joseph. She traveled throughout the United States and the world to more than 25 countries, including studying abroad in the Philippines, visiting family and working as a traveling nurse through service and research projects as a nurse practitioner in Peru; and even saying "yes" to her soulmate on a beach in Thailand. Melinda and Joseph were a vibrant couple who lived life to its fullest, a passion that Joseph will pass on to their daughter whom Melinda loved deeply. Melinda will forever be looking over Adelina from heaven. The world has lost a truly remarkable and talented person.
Melinda is survived by her husband Joseph Kuziomko and daughter Adelina Joy Maribel Kuziomko of Jersey City, N.J.; parents Melodia and Clark Pritchett of Waterford; brother Travis Pritchett of Huntington Beach, Calif.; parents-in-law Letty and Vince Kuziomko of New Port Richey, Fla.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Leah Kuziomko; and niece Violet; close aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends, who will miss her dearly. She is predeceased by her uncle Dindo Macapagal in April.
A public viewing is scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service, 181 Ocean Avenue, New London, Sept. 17. The graveside service will be held at 11:30 am. Sept. 18, at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic. Please visit www.fultontherouxnewlondon.com
to share a memory or a condolence with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made from the memorial page. Information on how to attend the service virtually will also be posted.