Glastonbury - On Sunday Aug. 2, 2020, God sent His angels to bring Melissa Stephanie Moskal, 25, back home to heaven. Melissa was born in Shreveport, La. Oct. 31, 1994, and was the loving daughter of her parents, Peter and Mary Ellen Moskal of Quaker Hill.
Melissa is survived by her brother Dr. Peter Moskal and his fiancée Dr. Katie Elverman; her sister Christina Moskal and her companion Philip Lefebvre;and many loving uncles, aunts and cousins. She was the cherished granddaughter of Babcia and Dziadziu Moskal and Grandma and Grandpa Crohan.
Melissa was able to live her dream, living on her own farm in Uncasville with all of her beloved animals. Melissa loved all animals but her true love was her horses including Romeo, Goose and Thad.
She was a 2013 graduate of Glastonbury High School. Melissa was an energetic vibrant young lady with many talents and skills. She was a licensed State of Connecticut Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator and worked at the Treasure Hill Equine Center in Salem, where she helped take care of 30 horses with her fellow employees, whom she loved. It was not unusual to see petite Melissa leading two huge horses who both knew who was in charge.
She traveled the USA extensively, including Hawaii and Alaska, as well as Europe. She even worked a summer in Yellowstone National Park. Melissa was known for her artistic ability and exquisite detail which she exhibited in her intricate original sketches of horses, various other animals and scenes.
Melissa made friends easily with her effervescent smile and huge heart and touched a lot of people. She loved cooking unique ethnic foods. Melissa also had a flair for fashion and could take the simplest article of clothing and turn it into a chic statement. Melissa's talents also included always giving her Dad a great haircut. She loved fishing and always came home with a catch. She was a Girl Scout for 11 years, starting as a Daisy. Melissa will always be fondly and lovingly remembered in our hearts, our memories, and our prayers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. at St. James Church, 896 Main Street, Manchester, followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury. Please meet directly at Church. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhom.com
.