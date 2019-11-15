|
|
|
Mystic - Melvin E. Olsson, 78, of Mystic died Tuesday morning Nov. 12, 2019, at his home. "Mel" was born April 18, 1941, in New London to Melvin and Adriah Rolf Olsson.
Mel is a graduate of New London High School and served in the U.S. Army. He married the former Dorothy de Groot, she survives him. Mel was a draftsman and designer for Electric Boat until his retirement.
Visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. A Funeral Service will commence after the visitation at 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London.
A full obituary will appear in Saturday's edition.
Published in The Day on Nov. 15, 2019