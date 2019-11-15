Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
For more information about
Melvin Olsson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Olsson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin E. Olsson


1941 - 2019
Send Flowers
Melvin E. Olsson Obituary
Mystic - Melvin E. Olsson, 78, of Mystic died Tuesday morning Nov. 12, 2019, at his home. "Mel" was born April 18, 1941, in New London to Melvin and Adriah Rolf Olsson.

Mel is a graduate of New London High School and served in the U.S. Army. He married the former Dorothy de Groot, she survives him. Mel was a draftsman and designer for Electric Boat until his retirement.

Visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. A Funeral Service will commence after the visitation at 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London.

A full obituary will appear in Saturday's edition.
Published in The Day on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -