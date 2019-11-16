|
|
Mystic - Melvin E. Olsson, long time resident of Mystic passed away Nov. 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. "Mel" was born in New London April 18, 1941, to Adriah Rolf and Melvin D. Olsson. He is survived by Dorothy deGroot Olsson, his wife of 54 years; his daughter Alyssa A. Olsson Gaus; grandsons, Kyle Chase Olsson and Gavin Olsson Gaus of Mystic; and his brother Karl and his wife Glenda of Niantic, and their children. Mel was predeceased by his brother Donald Olsson.
Mel grew up on Maple Avenue in New London and graduated from New London High School in 1959. Following High School, he served in the Connecticut Army National Guard from October 1959 until August 1967. Mel retired from Electric Boat/General Dynamics in Groton after serving for 47 years, including 13 years as President of the Marine Draftsmen's Association/UAW Local 571, the union at Electric Boat for drafting professionals, designers, and other technical and office workers. A former EB pipefitter and then a piping design technician, Mel spent most of his working life helping to build or design the world's finest nuclear submarines. As MDA/UAW #571 Union President, he was known as a tireless advocate for EB workers and as a champion for the rights of all working people. Mel was a staunch proponent of a registered apprenticeship program at EB and also played a leading role in envisioning and establishing a paid summer student internship/union mentoring program for high school students, a cutting edge and highly successful labor-management partnership initiative at EB that still exists today.
Once retired from EB, Mel embarked on what amounted to a second career as a voice for unions and workers on matters of workforce development and economic development, especially in eastern Connecticut. He served for almost two decades as a labor representative on the Eastern (CT) Workforce Investment Board, including service as Chair of the Youth Council, Treasurer, Executive Committee member, and Manufacturing Pipeline Committee member. He was a dedicated and active member of the EWIB until his death. He also was a strong worker voice on the Southeastern CT Central Labor Council, the Southeastern CT Enterprise Region, the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Directors Committee of Connecticut, and the CT State Apprenticeship Council where he was a gubernatorial appointee. He formerly served as a Board member of the Charter Oak Federal Credit Union and as a member of the Town of Stonington Police Commission as well as on many other boards and commissions over the years. In addition, Mel was active, until his death, as a union consultant to the statewide John J. Driscoll United Labor Agency where he worked on initiatives such as green jobs training, community beneficial contracting standards, providing labor history education, expanding the student internship/union mentoring model in unionized workplaces beyond EB, and promoting registered apprenticeships and nontraditional job training and careers for women. As a labor leader and UAW retiree, Mel was widely respected as a fervent believer in the importance and value of unions, and he served as a mentor to countless workers and union members.
Along with his contributions to the community, Mel and Dorothy were extremely close with Mel's childhood friends the San Juan families. They thoroughly enjoyed their tradition of Sunday gourmet meals, and cruises, and many other family gatherings together.
Mel had a deep love for his home and family. Mel also had a passion for horse racing and bred and trained his own thoroughbreds in New York State. He shared this love with his daughter, Alyssa and enjoyed their summer trips to the Saratoga Race Course. He was a father like figure to his grandsons, Kyle and Gavin, whom were the love of his life. He attended every sporting activity, and musical event, and supported them in any endeavor their hearts desired. He cherished their daily visits to his farm in Mystic. Mel took pride in teaching his daughter and grandsons life lessons and always doing the right thing. He instilled in his family the same sense of humbleness, and pride, and integrity, and all the qualities that made Mel such a well-respected man.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, followed immediately by a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. at Byles Memorial Home 99 Huntington Street, New London. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Gemma E. Moran Food Center, 374 Broad Street, New London; Headstrong Foundation, 232 Green Street, Holmes, PA 19043; John J. Driscoll United Labor Agency, 56 Town Line Road, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
Published in The Day on Nov. 16, 2019