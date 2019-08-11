Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Congregation
Melvin J. "Mel" Varnhagen

Melvin J. "Mel" Varnhagen Obituary
Gales Ferry - Melvin J. Varnhagen, 75, died after a brief illness Aug. 5, at Backus Hospital in Norwich. He was born in New York City. At the time of his passing, he had lived at the Pheasant Run Condominium in Gales Ferry for more than 30 years.

He was a long-time congregant of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Congregation in New London and loved the sense of community he experienced there, as well as in the New London area.

"Mel" held a bachelor degree in mechanical engineering from the Stevens Institute of Technology, a master of industrial safety from New York University, and was a registered professional engineer. During his career, he worked for many well-known firms including General Electric, Chrysler, and Sikorsky Aircraft. He retired from Phelps Dodge in Norwich. For a time, Mel was an independent engineering consultant in Vermont.

He is survived by his brother Seth, (Suzi), of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.; his niece, Rebecca Varnhagen; and nephew, Alex Varnhagen, both of New York City; as well as several cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society.
Published in The Day on Aug. 11, 2019
