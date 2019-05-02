Scotland - Michael A. Burgess, age 60, passed away April 26, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. He was born Jan. 19, 1959, in New London to Lucy (Piascik) Burgess and the late John Burgess.



Michael graduated from St. Bernard H.S. Class of 1976, and went on to work as a graphic artist for MS Chambers in Baltic. He later retired as a Construction Foreman for Building Systems Unlimited in Woodstock. He was a very private man, with a kindness for others during challenging times. He loved watching NASCAR and spending time with his late dog "Buddy". He was a beloved son, brother, and friend.



Besides his loving mother Lucy Burgess, he leaves behind a brother, Steven Burgess, both of Uncasville.



The funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family with burial at St. Mary Cemetery in New London.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06880.



Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the Burgess Published in The Day on May 2, 2019