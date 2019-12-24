Home

Michael A. Joyce

Michael A. Joyce Obituary
Waterford - Michael A. Joyce, 66, a lifelong resident of Waterford, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his residence.

A Procession will assemble at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment will follow in his beloved Jordan Cemetery, Waterford. Calling Hours will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in the funeral home.

A full obituary will run in a future edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Dec. 24, 2019
