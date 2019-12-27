Home

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-8355
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Procession will assemble at Fulton-Theroux Funeral
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
New London, CT
Michael A. Joyce Obituary
Waterford - Michael A. Joyce, 66, a lifelong resident of Waterford sadly passed peacefully Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Joyce was born in New London the son of Harold "Spike" and Dorothy "Dottie" (Wilmot) Joyce. He started his career in the carpenters union, followed by a short career within Pfizer. He is best known as owner of the Waterford Hardware Store of 30 years, on Boston Post Rd. He has been involved with Jordan Mutual Cemetery Association for decades serving as president for the last 4 years. In retirement he worked with Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home and was loved by all there.

Michael was involved with the Jordan Firehouse Department in his youth. He also enjoyed spending his spare time at the East Lyme Gun Club. He deeply loved his grandchildren. He had a passion for restoring his 1923 Ford Model T. He prided himself in remodeling and constructing wherever help was needed. His best attribute to many was his gift to talk and give advice to all.

Mr. Joyce is survived by his fiancée Joann Tiffany of Waterford; his sons, Michael Joyce II, and his wife Daniela of Westerly and two grandchildren, Michael and Ava; and son Matthew Joyce of Boston. He is also survived by his brother Peter Joyce of Ariz.; and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Howard Joyce.

A Procession will assemble at 9 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment will follow in his beloved Jordan Cemetery, Waterford. Calling Hours will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in the funeral home.

Please visit www.fultontherouxnewlondon.com for photos, tributes and directions.
Published in The Day on Dec. 27, 2019
