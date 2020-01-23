Home

Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
Michael Ladson
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trinity Missionary Baptist Chruch
60 Blackhall Street
New London, CA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Trinity Missionary Baptist Chruch
60 Blackhall Street
New London, CT
Michael A. Ladson Sr. Obituary
Waterford - Michael A. Ladson Sr., 53, of Waterford entered eternal rest Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. He was born in New London. The son of the late John and Charlotte (Gathers) Ladson.

A Celebration of his life will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 24, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 60 Blackhall Street, New London. Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be private.

Published in The Day on Jan. 23, 2020
