Waterford - Michael A. Ladson Sr., 53, of Waterford entered eternal rest Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. He was born in New London. The son of the late John and Charlotte (Gathers) Ladson.
A Celebration of his life will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 24, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 60 Blackhall Street, New London. Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.
Published in The Day on Jan. 23, 2020