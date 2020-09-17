Waterford - Michael Adam Conti died unexpectedly at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital Sept. 12, 2020. Michael was born Nov. 3, 1975. Like generations of fishermen before him, he braved the Grand Banks off Nova Scotia, sailing from ports from Gloucester, Mass. to Red Bank, N.J. The big guy was always the one everyone turned to for work on their boats and cars and to help build their homes.
As a young soccer player, his star career at St. Bernard's High School took him to Helsinki, Finland and St. Petersburg, Russia. After graduation, he dedicated his time coaching soccer and supporting players with special needs. Later, he pursued marine studies in Florida, before returning to Connecticut.
He met the woman he would marry one St Patrick's Day around the turn of the millennium. The way he'd look at Mary - the adoration, the exquisite aggravation, the wry smile like a secret he couldn't hide - was a look that only existed in fairytales. We should all be so lucky as to be loved that way. And then their daughter, Sarah, came into their lives. As a father, his protective instincts were only transcended by his love for her. He started showing her around the garage as soon as she could walk. And he broadened her horizons with trips to New York City and Disney World.
He is resting at peace with his mother, Olive Marie Conti. His love lives on with Mary and Sarah; his father Joseph "Skip"; stepmother Marilyn "Birdie;" his sister Christine; and his stepbrothers, Christopher and Bryan Sweet. All his friends have a lot of great memories and stories to turn to for comfort.
A private ceremony was held with family. Donations in his name can be made in his honor at https://www.gofundme.com/f/michael-conti-memorium
or the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston (https://www.joslin.org
).
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral home has been entrusted with handling arrangements, www.neilanfuneralhome.com
