Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Michael B Brown

Michael B Brown Obituary

New London - Michael B. Brown, 74, of New London, husband of Mary Niswonger Brown, died Thursday at Bridebrook in Niantic.

Mr. Brown was retired, having been a director at Millstone.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. Interment will follow in Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery in Preston.

A full obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Feb. 21, 2020
