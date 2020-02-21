|
|
|
New London - Michael B. Brown, 74, of New London, husband of Mary Niswonger Brown, died Thursday at Bridebrook in Niantic.
Mr. Brown was retired, having been a director at Millstone.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. Interment will follow in Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery in Preston.
A full obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Feb. 21, 2020