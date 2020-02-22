|
|
New London - Michael B. Brown, 74, died Feb. 20, 2020, after a ferocious battle with Light-Chain Multiple Myeloma.
Mike was born in 1946 in Montreal, Canada to Jack and Frieda Brown. Somewhere in his young life, he developed a fascination regarding submarines, and he wanted in. As we learned at a recent USS George Washington Carver reunion, Canada has three submarines – one for each coast and a spare. That did not provide enough opportunity for Mike and he dearly wanted to become a member of this fraternity and in order to do that, he needed to become a citizen of the United States. In retrospect, this was serendipitous as his father was an American and this paved the way for his admission to the U.S. Navy.
Surviving are his wife of 33 years and companion for more than 45 years, Mary; his stepdaughter, Cathy Wilson and her husband Scott Walsh. In addition, he is survived by his mother, Frieda Brown of Vancouver, Canada who will turn 99 this month and his Uncle Sam of Montreal, Canada who is 101. He has two brother, Clyde and wife Anita Brown and Si and wife Mary Jane Brown who all reside in Vancouver, Canada. Mike was uncle to Jeffrey and Robert (Clyde and Anita's children) and to Danial and Illana (Si and Mary Jane's children); he was great uncle to four grandnephews and two grandnieces. He has eight cousins, Marvin Smolar, Howard Smolar, Neil Smolar, Stephan Smolar, Larry Smolar, Riesa Burke, Edith Brown and Aaron Brown.
But the above list does not do justice as to who Mike considered family. The list is long – the names go back decades. There is no possible way to mention everyone. But know this, once you entered into "the family", you rarely left. And you could enter the realm in a variety of ways… perhaps you were an old Navy buddy or the relative of a Navy buddy; perhaps you were a new military enlistee he met while enjoying the local Coast Guard concerts (he didn't hold a grudge if you were from other branches of the service); maybe you were from the Surfers Drum and Bugle Corps or maybe you were a child/grandchild of one of the original members of the Surfers; you could have been a neighbor; maybe you were a friend of a friend. It really did not matter how you came into his orbit – the trajectory to Mike was varied – what wasn't, was the lifetime relationship that developed. The man was tenacious about keeping in touch and he frankly did not care if you did not appreciate a 5 a.m. phone call. He was going to make sure he touched base with you and you were going to hear what he had to say. Get used to it, or as he was so often heard to say - "If you are going to hoot with owls, you must soar with the eagles". In other words, get up because the day has begun.
Mike was a self-taught man who graduated high school in Montreal and then joined the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Sam Houston (SSBN-609); the USS Irex (SS-482) and the USS George Washington Carver (SSBN-656) where he was on the Gold Crew as a Nuke Electronics Technician. He credits the Navy for the formal education he received but his ever-curious mind allowed him to succeed far past what a high school education was traditionally thought to be able to deliver. After he left the Navy, he joined the Millstone Nuclear Power Station, and he served with distinction in many ways. Mike served as the Unit 3 Instrumentation and Controls Manager during unit startup. Mike lead the development of a new Technical Training Program where his leadership, imagination and creativity came into full bloom by using strategies never before imagined in the Nuclear Industry. Mike was chosen to become the Director of Quality Assurance for the Northeast Nuclear Program. Following his career at Northeast Utilities, Mike consulted in a number of initiatives including the integration of the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike organizations, a clear demonstration of incredible versatility of thought and the courage to tackle any problem without the fear of failure that limits so many.
In addition, he singularly developed and championed a science program with Three Rivers Technical College (then known as Thames Valley Technical College) that challenged people with strenuous science and math courses to be capably prepared for employment in technical positions. In all roles that Mike was challenged with he displayed tenacity, created positive results and elevated the status quo to re-define what excellence looked like.
However important the measure of a person by career success is, it only defines one component of a positive life. Mike was totally altruistic. All his life, Mike was a dedicated mentor to his subordinates and a positive influence to his leaders and a benefactor to students of all disciplines. Mike loved his community and worked on many projects to elevate his town and its citizens. Mike regularly gave of his savings to support struggling young people who had talents and aspirations, but not the money to pursue their dreams. Many musicians, artists, engineers and scientists were able to get an education due to Mike's support, encouragement and generosity.
Mike has completed his work on earth. Heaven now will receive a servant whose influence remains today on all who had the benefit of his life, energy, benevolence, leadership, love, and example. Mike Brown, an extraordinary individual, with a superb mind and boundless intellectual curiosity, coupled with a tireless work ethic has left this world a better place from his efforts.
The family will gather at noon Monday, Feb. 24, with a 1 p.m. service at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue in New London. A private interment will follow immediately at the Norwich Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery in Preston.
In lieu of flowers, the family is creating a scholarship program at Three Rivers Technical College in Mike's name. Donations can be made to the: TRC Foundation , 574 New London Turnpike, Norwich, CT 06360. Please note the donation is made in the memory of Michael B. Brown.
Published in The Day on Feb. 22, 2020