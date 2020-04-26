Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Bell "Bear" Meyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Bell "Bear" Meyer Obituary
Mystic - Michael Bell "Bear" Meyer, 87, died April 20, 2020, at home in Mystic with his husband, Philip, holding him. He died of complications caused by anemia. Mike was the son of the late Randolph Wallace and Louise Bell Meyer of Rochester, N.Y.

Mike is survived by his husband of 48 years, the poet Philip Watson Kuepper; his brothers, Wally Meyer of Westport and Raymond Meyer of North Ridgeville, Ohio.

Mike was a graduate of Union College, Schenectady, N.Y., and served in the U.S. Army. He was a foreign service officer with the State Department. He trained and supervised teachers in Episcopal churches in the Washington, D.C. area, and led youth groups to work and teach on native tribal reservations in South Dakota.

For twelve years, Mike was a bookstore manager for Brentano's in Washington, San Francisco, and was promoted to paperback book buyer for the entire chain. He retired from book selling as Waldenbooks' director of buying for their 1000 stores. In retirement, Mike was an active volunteer, working with Meals on Wheels, Hospice, Literacy Volunteers and other civic organizations.

For the past ten years, Mike was the lead interpreter in the Print Shop at Mystic Seaport; and for the past 20 years, Godly Play storyteller at St. John's Episcopal Church, Stamford and St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Mystic.

A grace note of melodious beauty has gone out of our lives. It is now for us to fill the void by humming the music of Michael's lovely smile.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dinoto Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -