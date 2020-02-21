Home

Michael Bonanno Obituary
Winter Haven, Fla. - Michael Bonanno, 69, of Winter Haven, Fla. unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

Survived by his loving wife, Tina Bonanno and their companion, Shadow; his father, Dominic Bonanno, husband of the late Josephine Bonanno; sister Christine (Michael) Bonnano; four children, Jessica (Mark) Purdon, Jackie (Dave) Marden, Michael (Christine) Rodgers, and Leyna (Amber) Bonanno; and six grandchildren, Catherine, Ryan, Lucy, Nathan, Sam, and Addie.

Michael was a gentle soul who saw the world through a unique lens. Michael was a longtime resident of New London and a devoted team member at Dow Chemical for twenty-five years. He was passionate about music and enjoyed writing and performing.

Michael will be dearly missed by all. In lieu of services, we ask that friends and family honor Michael's memory with a random act of kindness. Peace and Love.
Published in The Day on Feb. 21, 2020
