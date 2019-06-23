Norwich - Michael Bruce Kirby, 72, of Middleburg, Pa. passed away Friday, June 14, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pa.



He was born June 10, 1947, in Norwich, a son to the late Thomas and Phyllis (Lillie) Kirby of Norwich. On Aug. 16, 1969, he married the former Cecile Gauthier who preceded him in death Jan. 2, 2019.



A graduate of Norwich Free Academy, Michael was one of three Kirby brothers employed by the Norwich Fire Department where he served for 17 years as a firefighter and 11 years in the fire marshal's office. After leaving the fire department he worked as the groundkeeper at Saint Peter and Paul Church. He retired and moved to Middleburg, Pa. in 2007. He enjoyed going to New York City with his brothers and fellow firefighters "buffing"- following and photographing the big city firemen. Other interests included attending cousin's dinners, watching the Red Sox, going to the races, spending time outdoors, and playing Santa at family Christmas parties.



He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Terrie Kirby of Middleburg, Pa. and Andrew and Amy Kirby of New London; two grandchildren and their spouses, Travis and Nicole Morrin of Gales Ferry and Garrett and Alisha Boyer of New Berlin, Pa; three great-grandsons, Abram and Lucien Boyer and Lochlan Morrin; his siblings, Pat Pelligrini of Plainfield; Thomas Kirby of Colchester, and Gerald Kirby of Bozrah.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 181 Elizabeth St., Norwich. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Norwich.



Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, PA.