Michael Bryan Brovero
Oakdale - Michael Bryan Brovero, 51, of Oakdale passed away Thursday March 26, 2020. He was born in New London, son of the late Stanford and Elaine (Greenbaum) Brovero. He leaves behind his wife Karen Brovero; and two children, Rachael and Matthew Brovero. He also leaves his uncle Peter Brovero; and aunt Rita Howell; and families.

Michael graduated from the University of Connecticut with an anthropology and sociology major. He has been employed at Foxwoods Resort Casino since Aug. 3, 1994, in culinary, ending as the chef de cuisine.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Church and Allen Funeral Home in Norwich. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Comstock Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence for Michael's family, please visit his memorial at www.churchandallen.com. The Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich, is assisting with arrangements.

Published in The Day on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Church & Allen Funeral Service
AUG
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Church & Allen Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
8608892374
