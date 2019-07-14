Home

Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Wake
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wake
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
View Map
Michael "Mikey" Collins


1963 - 2019
Michael "Mikey" Collins Obituary
Groton - Michael "Mikey or Mike the welder" Collins of Groton passed away surrounded by family at Yale June 24, 2019. He was born at L+M hospital Feb. 20, 1963, the son of late Vernon Arthur and Portia Santacroce Collins.

He is survived by his children, Chris Collins, Portia Collins Frank her husband Eric, and Jonathon Collins; his siblings, Philomena Collins, Rosella Collins Berg her husband Grant, Verna Collins Denesha her husband Mark and Teresa Collins Ramirez. He was predeceased by his brother Mark Collins. He is also survived by his beautiful granddaughters, Lily, Lainey and Kylee; his best friend and girlfriend Denise Ericson; seven nephews; and two nieces.

Mike was known for his welding, helping family and friends in need and his ability to spark up a conversation with others. Mike worked as a welder for 35 plus years most recently at Tech Air and several other places in the local area during his time as a welder. He loved fishing, boating, the New England Patriots, his sweet "Mama Cat" and most recently flying his drone with friends. He will be missed dearly by many.

His family invites all family and friends for the wake from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl St. Mystic.
Published in The Day on July 14, 2019
