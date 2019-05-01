Home

Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
Michael D. Canard Obituary
Griswold - Michael D. Canard, 40, of Moosup, passed away April 9. 2019. Born in Framingham, Mass. Dec. 18, 1978, the son of the late James M. and Debra H. (Taylor) Canard, and loving father of his daughter, Aprill D. Canard.

Visiting hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3rd at Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael D. Canard may be made to Kids for Sports Foundations, 403 Paradise Parkway, Mesquite, NV 89027.

To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on May 1, 2019
