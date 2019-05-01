|
|
|
Griswold - Michael D. Canard, 40, of Moosup, passed away April 9. 2019. Born in Framingham, Mass. Dec. 18, 1978, the son of the late James M. and Debra H. (Taylor) Canard, and loving father of his daughter, Aprill D. Canard.
Visiting hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3rd at Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael D. Canard may be made to Kids for Sports Foundations, 403 Paradise Parkway, Mesquite, NV 89027.
Published in The Day on May 1, 2019
