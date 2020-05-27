Michael Daniel Thompson
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norwich - Michael Daniel Thompson, 76, of Norwich passed away May 23, 2020, at home after a brief illness. Mike was born Feb. 24, 1944, in Hartford and was the son of the late Rose Fontaine and Fred Thompson.

He was the longtime companion of Linda LaLiberte of Norwich. Mike served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a car salesman in the New London area for several years.

Mike is survived by his children, Angela Kneeland and husband Tom of Putnam, and Mick Thompson and wife Ann of Norwalk. He was the grandfather to Emily Kneeland of Boston, Mass. and Alexander and Andrew Thompson of Norwalk. Mike also leaves behind Linda's daughter Jenny Pellerin; and grandchildren, Coogan, Mason and Liberte Pellerin. He is survived by his three brothers, Melvin "Butch", Bill, and John Thompson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mike was predeceased by five sisters, Ann, Lillian, Vi, Grace and Evelyn; and his brother Robert.

Mike was an avid golfer who enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. A gathering to honor Mike's memory will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.churchandallen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
8608892374
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 26, 2020
My heart breaks at the news of Mickie's passing. He was blessed with the ability to make you smile just by being with you. So many memories. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his family and friends. Debbi Mish-Zglobis and Fred.
Deborah Mish-Zglobis
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved