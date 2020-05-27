Norwich - Michael Daniel Thompson, 76, of Norwich passed away May 23, 2020, at home after a brief illness. Mike was born Feb. 24, 1944, in Hartford and was the son of the late Rose Fontaine and Fred Thompson.
He was the longtime companion of Linda LaLiberte of Norwich. Mike served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a car salesman in the New London area for several years.
Mike is survived by his children, Angela Kneeland and husband Tom of Putnam, and Mick Thompson and wife Ann of Norwalk. He was the grandfather to Emily Kneeland of Boston, Mass. and Alexander and Andrew Thompson of Norwalk. Mike also leaves behind Linda's daughter Jenny Pellerin; and grandchildren, Coogan, Mason and Liberte Pellerin. He is survived by his three brothers, Melvin "Butch", Bill, and John Thompson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mike was predeceased by five sisters, Ann, Lillian, Vi, Grace and Evelyn; and his brother Robert.
Mike was an avid golfer who enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. A gathering to honor Mike's memory will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.churchandallen.com
Published in The Day on May 27, 2020.