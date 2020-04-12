|
|
Groton - Michael "Mike" David Moore, 47, was brought to his heavenly home by our Lord and Savior Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Michael was born July 29, 1972, in Groton to his proud parents Carol Rowe-Moore Steward of New London and Roy Moore of Cartersville, Ga.
Michael, "Mike," worked at several jobs in his lifetime. Towards the end of his life, he liked to go to Norwich Auto Parts to see if he could help out. Mostly, he wanted to be around the guys and Rich Chaluto, the owner. All who worked there helped Mike to keep his spirits up by talking and joking around with him as he dealt with his medical issues. He also liked to be with Gene Baker at the St. James Church for the same reasons. Mike was always willing to give aid to anyone who needed help. Because of this, he had friends all over the country and Ireland, many of them who called him "Bugsy." He liked to ride his motorcycle, loved dogs and feeding chipmunks in the backyard.
Michael leaves behind his family and friends to celebrate his life: daughters, Sarah and Nicole Moore of Rhode Island; his mom and stepfather Carol (Andrew) Steward of Ledyard; his other mom and dad, Gail (Jimmy) Holland of Preston; sisters, Sandra (David) Benjamin of Lebanon and Roberta (Ron) Wesche of Texas; nephew Andrew Conroy of Texas; niece Kaci Evitts of Indiana; aunt, uncle and cousins, Amy, Brian, and Carrie Moore of Georgia; and his fiance and caretaker, Leslie Gaucher of Norwich.
Michael was predeceased by his father Roy Moore; grandmother Annette Rowe; grandfather James Rowe; grandparents Ruth and Virgil Moore; and nephew Aaron Peck.
A service will be held at St. James Church in Preston at a later date.
"Beidh tu I mo chroi go deo."
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2020