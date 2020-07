Or Copy this URL to Share

Groton - Michael David "Bugsy" Moore, 47, was brought to his heavenly home by our Lord and Savior Tuesday, April 7, 2020.



The funeral/Celebration of Life for Michael will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Preston Community Park, located at 10 Lincoln Park Road Ext, on Route 117, in Preston.



