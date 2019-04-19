Home

Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Michael Hall
Michael Dean Hall

Michael Dean Hall Obituary
Jewett City - Michael Dean Hall, age 59 passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was a native of Jewett City, resident of Houma, Louisiana and just recently retired to Dolph, Arkansas.

Services will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Michael is survived by his son, Donald Charles Hall; daughters, Dianne Jo Little, and Dorothy Sue Hall; his mother, Pamela Hall; sister, Linda Lambert and husband Edward Lambert; granddaughter, Kayla Ann Jennies; sisters-in-law, Linda Jo Wilkinson and husband Paul, Pamela Naquin and husband Wilbert.

Michael is preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Catherine Suzette Hall; father, Donald Hall; brother-in-law, Vincent "Sparky" Micele.

To view service times please visit chauvinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Apr. 19, 2019
