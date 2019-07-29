|
Montville - Michael E. Bechler, 39, of Oakdale, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Born in Texarkana, Ark., he was the son of Debbie (Badget) Collins and Mark Bechler and was the husband of Jennifer M. (Walker) Bechler.
He was a loving father and a dedicated employee of E & B Asphalt and Landscaping.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in The Day on July 29, 2019