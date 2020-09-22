New London - Michael F. Mansfield died Sept. 10, 2020, at home. Mike was born March 23, 1939, in Springfield, Mass. and raised in Longmeadow, Mass. He graduated from the Holderness School in Plymouth, N.H. in 1956, and Boston University class of 1962.



After graduation he enlisted in the military and served in the Army Security Agency in West Berlin, Germany. In 1964 he married Dorothy O'Sullivan at St. Luke's Church in Belmont, Mass.



His greatest joy in life was his family. Besides his wife of 56 years, he also leaves his three sons, Bill Mansfield and wife Lisa of Niwot, Colo., Steve Mansfield and wife Zeke of Noank, and Dave Mansfield and wife Deb of Noank. He was so very proud of his sons, and derived great pleasure from his grandchildren, Hillary Culbertson of Boulder, Colo., Emily Mansfield of Griswold, and Nathan and Jacob Mansfield of Noank.



Services are private. Sometime in the future we will gather with friends to celebrate his life. The family would like to thank Ellen his nurse, and Carly his aid from Beacon Hospice Care for their kindness, compassion, and support during Mike's final days.



