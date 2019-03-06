New London - Michael Francis Doyle, age 58, of 67 Faire Harbour Place, New London, passed away Tuesday evening at his place of residency.



He was born in New London Feb. 10, 1961, the son of Dennis and Beatrice A. Doyle.



He was a graduate of Waterford High School, Class of 1980. In 1976, he was the youngest representative from south eastern Connecticut on the State Committee for the reelection of Gerald Ford. Michael spent his high school days attending meetings of the Board of Selectman. Before this, at age 10, he found himself initiated as a campaign worker for William Nahas, sweeping floors, making recalls, and making political handouts. Michael would later consult politically and make arrangements while campaigning for Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Rob Simmons, and John G. Rowland. He was the man you can count on to show support to his local friends and members of both the New London Republican Committee and neighboring Waterford Republican Town Committee, including running his own political campaigns for Board of Education, City Council, and State Senator.



He organized events throughout Connecticut as Board of Directors, Advisory Chairperson and Treasurer for The March of Dimes Foundation, Special Olympics World Games Connecticut, The American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, and The International Children's Conference, and proudly held many jobs and titles over the years devoting himself to his city and the state's politics. Serving as the former Director of the Governors South Eastern Office of Connecticut, former President of The New London Kiwanis Club, Registrar of Voters New London, and Department of Corrections Headquarters. Michael was trained as an EMT, a volunteer firefighter of Goshen, and Deputy Sheriff to New London County.



Michael was the youngest of his brothers, Dennis, Robert, and Thomas and role model for his younger sister, Gail Rowe. A loving husband to his wife, Maria; and a supportive father to his children, Chaz and Victoria. Michael is survived by the love he had for his nieces and nephews and the families of his friends close to him. Michael was very fortunate to have grown around great friends and build a loving and diverse family along the way. He has touched the lives of countless through his sense of humor and passionately motivating sense of success. No ceiling or goal was ever too high that he couldn't reach or strive for. The long hours he put in for his family and his community will always be unforgettable.



Calling hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Church, with interment to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship is being established at New London High School in his memory.