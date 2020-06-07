New London - Michael H. Lamperelli passed away May 30, 2020. He was born Aug. 29, 1943, in Norwich to his parents, Maurice and Violet.
Michael was predeceased by his parents; his brother Maurice; and beloved Uncle Val. Val is survived by Lucia, his wife of 68 years. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Gail; his lifelong friend Michael Xirinachs; and his faithful dog, Benjamin. He was so grateful for the love and assistance of his niece Jean and her husband Michael Patsiga.
Michael's early days in retail sales and media started with WNLC and Sears. Then he became executive director of New London's Marine Commerce and Development Committee through most of the 1970s and 80s, playing a lead role in the creation of the city's annual Sail Festival / Tall Ship celebration and firework show. Michael had a long friendship with Capt. Dimitri Birioukovitch of Bat'kivshchyna, which sailed to New London from the Ukraine. He later built and developed real estate in the area.
Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life with be held at a later date.
"Michael, you will forever be missed."
Published in The Day on Jun. 7, 2020.