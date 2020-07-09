New London - Michael J. Granata, 61, of New London passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side July 3, 2020. He was born July 29, 1958, in New London the son of the late Russell and Carmella (Vocalina) Granata.



Mike grew up in New London and graduated from New London High School, class of 1977. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, MMA fights and the casinos. He worked at Pfizer, Electric Boat and 23 years with the State of Connecticut DOT retiring in 2011.



He is survived by his son, Mathew and wife Courtney Caulfield; his fiancée Cindy Knapp; a brother, Anthony and wife Susan Granata; sister, Carol and husband Daniel Kramer; and nephews, Daniel, and Jeffery Kramer.



His good will, and funny humor will be sadly missed by his family, friends and especially his two American Eskimo, Russell-Bear and Bella. He is a "HERO" in our hearts for the courageous battle that he fought in the last year of his life fighting this unforgiving and relentless disease.



Special thanks to, Dr. Jason Haldas, and staff at Smilow Cancer Center in Waterford. Donations in his memory to Eskie Rescuers United, or charity, of their choice.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Broad Street, New London.



The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care.



