Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
For more information about
Michael Mahoney
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Groton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mahoney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. "Mike" Mahoney


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. "Mike" Mahoney Obituary
Groton - Michael "Mike" J. Mahoney, formerly of Groton died peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Hope Hospice Center in Providence, R.I. Born in Gardner, Mass. Aug. 18, 1930, he was the son of the late Michael and Margaret Mahoney.

After receiving his associate degree in mechanical engineering at Worcester Junior College, he married his wife, Elaine, and together they forged a life in Groton, where Mike worked as a draftsman at General Dynamics Electric Boat Company. In his retirement years, he enjoyed selling Christmas trees at Evergreen Tree and Landscape in Seekonk, Mass. Mike was a gentle man who was passionate about the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. He coached his sons and their friends through Little League and Babe Ruth baseball at Washington Park. He loved walking Napatree Point, reading the New Yorker Magazine at the Groton Public Library and Gregg's golden layer cake. Above all, he loved his family: his children and grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He leaves three sons, Michael (Denise) of Las Vegas, Nev., Bernard of Groton, John (Mary Ellen) of Colchester; and one daughter, Ellen Hindle (Larry) of Seekonk, Mass. He also leaves his grandchildren: Tia, Samantha, Chloe, Shannon, Amy, Paul, Caroline, David, Katie and Megan; in addition to nine great-grandchildren. Mike was predeceased by his wife Elaine, who passed away March 1, 1984; his son Kevin; daughter Barbara; and brother Richard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Sacred Heart Church in Groton. There are no calling hours. Interment will be in St Mary Cemetery, New London. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart School, 50 Sacred Heart Drive, Groton, CT. 06340. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -