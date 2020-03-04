|
|
Groton - Michael "Mike" J. Mahoney, formerly of Groton died peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Hope Hospice Center in Providence, R.I. Born in Gardner, Mass. Aug. 18, 1930, he was the son of the late Michael and Margaret Mahoney.
After receiving his associate degree in mechanical engineering at Worcester Junior College, he married his wife, Elaine, and together they forged a life in Groton, where Mike worked as a draftsman at General Dynamics Electric Boat Company. In his retirement years, he enjoyed selling Christmas trees at Evergreen Tree and Landscape in Seekonk, Mass. Mike was a gentle man who was passionate about the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. He coached his sons and their friends through Little League and Babe Ruth baseball at Washington Park. He loved walking Napatree Point, reading the New Yorker Magazine at the Groton Public Library and Gregg's golden layer cake. Above all, he loved his family: his children and grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He leaves three sons, Michael (Denise) of Las Vegas, Nev., Bernard of Groton, John (Mary Ellen) of Colchester; and one daughter, Ellen Hindle (Larry) of Seekonk, Mass. He also leaves his grandchildren: Tia, Samantha, Chloe, Shannon, Amy, Paul, Caroline, David, Katie and Megan; in addition to nine great-grandchildren. Mike was predeceased by his wife Elaine, who passed away March 1, 1984; his son Kevin; daughter Barbara; and brother Richard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Sacred Heart Church in Groton. There are no calling hours. Interment will be in St Mary Cemetery, New London. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart School, 50 Sacred Heart Drive, Groton, CT. 06340. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Mar. 4, 2020