|
|
|
Niantic - Michael J Palumbo, 76, of Niantic passed away Friday Oct. 11, 2019. He was born Feb. 1, 1943, in New Britain.
Michael graduated with a Bachelor of Business from Western New Mexico University in Silver City, New Mexico. He was the owner of Stop N Go Transmission Shop in Groton for many years until his retirement. Michael is survived by his wife, Donna Palumbo of Niantic.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following.
A full obituary will follow.
Published in The Day on Oct. 13, 2019