Michael J. Ponatishen Jr.
1942 - 2020
Uncasville - Michael J. Ponatishen Jr., 78, a longtime Uncasville resident, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Born in Norwich Sept. 18, 1942, he was the son of the late Michael J. Ponatishen Sr. and Margaret (Izbicki) Ponatishen.

Michael served with the United States Air Force for four years in Texas and England before being honorably discharged in September of 1963 as an E-4 Accounting and Finance Specialist. He returned to Connecticut and worked as a Correction Officer for the State of Connecticut at the Montville Correctional Center. He retired in 1988 after 20 years of service. Following retirement, he started his own lawn care and maintenance business.

Michael was an ardent Red Sox and New England Patriots fan and was a photography buff who took hundreds of photos of family gatherings and of his nieces and nephews growing up. He enjoyed reading novels and had a voluminous library. He also enjoyed music and playing chess. Michael loved his family deeply. He cared for his elderly parents for many years until their deaths. He adored his sisters and loved his nieces as if they were his own children. He will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity.

He is survived by his sister Barbara Sulla and husband Ted; niece, Sharon Garfi, her husband Sal, and their children, Samantha and Shane; and niece Deborah Raicik her husband Wayne and their children Zachary, Sarah, and Luke. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Mary Jane Bundy; and nephew Michael T. Sulla.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St, Norwich, CT 06360.

Due to Covid-19 the services will be private. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Published in The Day on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Montville, CT 06382
(860) 848-1886
