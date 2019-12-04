Home

Michael J. Sheedy


1959 - 2019
Michael J. Sheedy Obituary
Rutland, Vt. - Michael J. Sheedy passed away peacefully, on November 7, 2019, at his home in Rutland Vt., after a brief battle with liver cancer.

Michael was born Feb. 10, 1959, at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. He was raised in Old Lyme where he developed lifelong friends and many memories in what was known to many as "Sheedyville". Michael was a talented and dedicated arborist, spending his entire career in the service with Lomas Tree Service, Sapere Tree Service, Trees Inc, and Asplundh Tree Service.

Michael was predeceased by both parents, father, James Sheedy and mother Marjorie Hess. He leaves behind his brothers, Brian Sheedy, Kevin Sheedy; his sister Majorie Altinok; he also leaves behind his daughters, Hayes Sheedy (his Sugar) and Lindsey Addis; his grandchildren, Ryan, Justin, Jaidin; and stepchildren, Nicole Radziwon, and Joshua Speece.

Michael was an amazingly kind- and warm-hearted friend and a devoted and loving father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed and forever cherished by many.

A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service in Old Lyme with calling hours from 2 to 3 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for photos, tributes.
Published in The Day on Dec. 4, 2019
